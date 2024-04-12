Will a Tesla owner buy a Tesla again? Here's what survey finds

Even though the growth in sales of electric vehicles (EVs) is slowing down the world over, Tesla can perhaps rely on a majority of its existing buyers to once again buy a car from the brand. At least this is what 87 per cent of current Tesla owners in the US said in a survey conducted by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Tesla enjoys a massive cult following in markets where it has a presence. And while early adopters and affluent buyers are now making way for more gradual - and cautious - EV buyers, many of those who drive a Tesla appear happy with their ride. A brand loyalty of 87 per cent is impressive considering that Lexus finds itself second in the survey results with 68 per cent existing owners saying they would return to the Japanese brand. Toyota is third at 54 per cent.

The survey also found that 81 per cent of potential Tesla owners are those making their way in from a rival EV brand. The survey had 1,000 adult respondents who confirmed they had plans of either buying or leasing a new car within a year. The report observed that 42 per cent of those surveyed were willing to buy a fully-electric vehicle while 23 per cent were willing to purchase a hybrid. “Tesla, GM, and Stellantis’ slew of affordable EV models, set for debut by 2026, may tap more mass-market buyers," said Steve Man, global lead director for auto & industrial market research at Bloomberg Intelligence and the lead author of the report. "Despite this, the market still has a long way to go to mature, with charging network inadequacy, range anxiety, and extended charging wait times topping the list of concerns for all car buyers."

Tesla EVs like Model 3 and Model S are extremely popular in markets such as the US and China, and repeatedly find a place in the list of most-sold EVs in the world, as well as most-sold vehicles overall.

