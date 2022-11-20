Turning tide: General Motors repairs Tesla EVs, finds a prospering business

Tesla seems to have found another winning way, which is quite unusual in the automotive world. The self-proclaimed Tesla rival and one of three key US auto majors, General Motors, has reportedly started repairing and servicing Tesla cars in its own service workshops. Teslarati claims in a report that GM has started servicing and repairing the Tesla electric cars in its own workshops, which is proving to be a prosperous business for the auto company, which has claimed that it aims to become the Tesla rival over the coming years with its range of EVs.

The report claims that Tesla handles its own repairs, but it doesn't handle most of the collision repairs. However, the US electric car major has recently started taking up more collision repairs. Typically these Tesla collision repairs are handled by a collision shop that is certified by the automaker. However, now GM has started servicing Tesla vehicles at its dealerships, it could become a growing business for the automaker as well as bring convenience to Tesla owners.

The report claims that this new business by the Big Three automaker will not only help Tesla owners by providing more convenient repair options but also get GM's dealers ready for the future when repairing electric vehicles will be more frequent and normalized than now.

During General Motors' recent Investor Day 2022, President Mark Reuss said that servicing Tesla cars is a growing business for the automaker. “That’s a growing business for us. I gotta say it’s a new business," he said. The report claims that General Motors has already repaired around 11,000 Tesla cars and SUVs to date, which clearly states that GM dealers are finding a new avenue to churn out revenue. Interestingly, the report also states that there are many General Motors vehicle owners who also own Tesla cars. This strategy of GM would help these customers.

