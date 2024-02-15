Toyota bZ4X electric SUV thinks of itself as a boat and goes swimming in ocean

A car ending up in the ocean due to the carelessness of the driver is nothing new and the latest addition to this list is a Toyota bZ4X pure electric crossover. A report with a video has revealed the white Toyota EV submerged in the ocean. The incident took place last week at the Blossom Street Pier Ferry terminal in Lynn, Massachusetts.

NBC10 has reported that the driver of the Toyota bZ4X forgot to put the car in park mode before getting out of the vehicle. The driver and the passenger were reportedly having lunch on one of the ramps that are used to launch boats at sea from trailers. While the electric car started rolling into the water through the ramp, the front passenger reportedly tried to stop the vehicle but couldn't. He had to abandon the car by exiting the car through the window and watch the Toyota bZ4X slowly end up in the ocean.

It is not clear why the driver didn't put the Toyota bZ4X into the park mode before stepping out of the electric car. However, it could be because of the bZ4X's novel gear selector that sits on the centre console. The Toyota bZ4X gets a rotary dial at the centre console that allows the driver to select different gears. Pressing the rotary dial puts the electric car into neutral. However, it needs to be put into park mode, for which there is a separate button above the gear selecting dial.

The report further stated that to rescue the pure electric crossover, local authorities used a small boat to hook the bZ4X to a winch line and drag it out of the water. Also, it revealed that nobody was hurt due to the incident. However, the Toyota bZ4X is a total loss as it was submerged in water.

