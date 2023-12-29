Tork increases year-end benefits up to 32,500 on Kratos R. Check them out

We recently told you that Tork Motors is offering a cash discount of ₹22,000 on the Kratos R electric motorcycle. While the massive discount is still available, the Pune-based electric two-wheeler maker has sweetened the deal further by announcing additional savings. HT Auto can exclusively tell you that the Tork Kratos R is now available with a service bundle worth ₹10,500, which will be available over and above the cash discount.

The exclusive service bundle on the Tork Kratos R comprises an extended warranty, data charges, periodic services and ChargePack. This takes the total savings up to ₹32,500 on the electric motorcycle. However, the benefits are only available on purchases made on or before December 31, 2023. For the service bundle, customers will need to take the delivery of their e-motorcycle by the end of this month.

The Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle sources power from a 9 kW Axial Flux motor, which delivers a peak torque of 38 Nm

The benefits are applicable on the Tork Kratos Urban and R variants priced at ₹1.67 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom with FAME II subsidy). The massive discounts do sweeten the deal further bringing the prices close to the pre-FAME subsidy revision prices on the motorcycle.

The Tork Kratos R packs an axial flux PMS motor tuned for 9 kW (12 bhp) and 38 Nm of torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph. Tork has equipped the Kratos R with a 4 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 120 km on a single charge in Eco mode. The company recently introduced the new Eco+ mode on the electric offering bumping up the range real-world range to 150 km while restricting the top speed to 35 kmph.

