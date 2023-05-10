This police department becomes first to have an all-electric Tesla fleet

The South Pasadena Police Department in California has become the first in the US to have an all-electric vehicle fleet comprising the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars. The police department has been using the Tesla Model Y crossovers for quite some time and became so impressed with the EVs that it has now decided to procure more Tesla cars.

Electrek reports that the South Pasadena Police Department will become the first such agency in the US to convert its entire police car fleet to electric vehicles. Also, interestingly, all the cars in its official vehicle fleet will be Tesla EVs. The report claims that the department was able to apply for grant money to get 10 Tesla Model Y crossovers. Also, it went on to install a DC fast charger and nine Level 2 EV chargers to support the electric vehicle fleet.

The police department reportedly realized that it is saving substantially by running electric cars over fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The City of South Pasadena Council member Michael Cacciotti reportedly said that the Tesla electric cars are the safest and most effective police vehicles on the market. "In addition to that, we will be investing in technology that will help reduce harmful vehicle emissions to improve air quality for all our residents," he further added.

Interestingly, South Pasadena Police Department is not the first to induct electric cars as police vehicles. Previously, several other police forces across the world have procured Tesla and other manufacturers' electric cars as police vehicles. The report further states that another police department in Somerset, Wisconsin calculated that it could save an impressive $80,000 in fuel and maintenance costs over ten years for each Tesla Model Y crossover. Considering this fact, Tesla Model 3 is cheaper and more efficient, leading to even higher savings.

