This is the world's most aerodynamic SUV. Or so claims the Chinese maker

Chinese EV maker Nio is known for some very popular electric cars and is a strong player in the local market which also happens to be the world's largest. But looking at making the most of a growing popularity for SUVs, Nio has now unveiled its Nio EL7 and claims that it is the world's most aerodynamic SUV.

Nio EL7 is a coupe SUV and has a drag coefficient of 0.23, claims the company. This is largely made possible by a sloping roofline and a long rear overhang. The vehicle, overall, measures 4,968 mm in length, is 1,974 mm wide and stands 1,714 mm tall. It also has a wheelbase of 2,960 mm. For reference purpose, Tesla Model Y - a popular electric SUV model in China - measures 4,750 mm in length, is 1,920 mm wide, has a height of 1,623 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,891 mm. The drag coefficient of the EV, interestingly, is also claimed to be 0.23.

The aerodynamic profile of an EV helps it better its per-charge range. As such, the Nio EL7 claims to go up to 940 kms courtesy its 150 kWh battery pack. There are smaller - 70 and 100 kWh - battery packs as well with around 500 kms of range per charge. But beyond its aerodynamic profile and rather impressive range, the EV also looks at wooing potential buyers with a cabin-load of features that include a panoramic glass roof made of double-layer sound and heat insulation glass, three-zone climate control, 23-speaker sound system and heated rear seats.

Nio is looking at taking EL7 to select European markets in the new year while it has already made its China debut where it costs around 488,000 or approximately $70,100 or approximately ₹58 lakh for the most affordable variant. Again and for reference, Tesla Model Y electric SUV costs around $40,000 in China (approximately ₹33 lakh) for the base variant.

