This is the first EV designed in Africa, debuting in 2026. Details here

As the global automotive industry is increasingly thriving towards electric mobility, continents like North America, Europe and Asia are racing towards an all-EV future when it comes to personal transportation. However, Africa has been left out and lagging in terms of EV adoption. The key reason behind this is the high cost of purchasing an electric vehicle, which barred many people on h continent from buying EVs. However, UK-based company Atlas E-Mobility has drawn Africa into the global electric mobility map.

The electric mobility company has unveiled a new electric vehicle that claims to have been designed and engineered in Africa. The EV company claims that this battery electric vehicle is the first-ever to have been designed and engineered in Africa. It also claims the EV will debut sometime in 2026. The British company further said that this EV would enter mass production in Morocco.

There are a handful of startups in the African continent that specialize in assembling or retrofitting electric buses and motorcycles. However, a mass-produced passenger electric car has never been developed before on the continent.

In an official press release, the company claims that founded in 2021, it aims to bring to market a zero-emission car that is affordable, practical and pragmatic. The company also claims that this EV will be inspired by Moroccan design and identity. However, the EV company has not revealed details regarding the name of the car, where it will be produced, what are the target markets for the EV. Also, the specifications of the electric car too are yet to be revealed.

The electric mobility company claims that it will focus on providing advanced range-enhancing technology, battery and charging networks. It also claimed the upcoming battery-electric car will be based on a proven OEM EV architecture, which means it would be underpinned by an existing platform made by another car brand. However, no specific detail is there.

