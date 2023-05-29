Tesla Roadster gets an update from Elon Musk. Here's what he said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has an update on developing the second-generation Tesla Roadster. During a Twitter Spaces session with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Elon Musk reiterated the second-generation Tesla Roadster plans, reports Autoevolution. He revealed that the iconic Tesla Roadster's second-generation iteration's final design and engineering would be completed by the end of this year, and the EV should be ready for volume production in late 2024.

The Tesla CEO confirmed that the sportscar is not the company's priority now. He described the Tesla Roadster as the cherry on the icing on the cake. This possibly hints at the fact that Tesla is currently focusing on fine-tuning the Cybertruck and also working on its cheapest model, which would be christened Model 2.

However, Musk revealed that the second-generation Tesla Roadster would be ready for production by the end of 2024. While this may sound exciting, but coming from Musk, these estimates don't mean much, considering the fact that the automaker has been infamously known for overpromising and underdelivering.

Tesla reportedly collected a $50,000 deposit from many interested buyers for the second-generation Roadster's confirmed reservation. In fact, the automaker is still receiving bookings for the second-generation Roadster. However, not uttering a word about it has drawn a lot of flak for the automaker. Musk's latest comment came resurfacing that discussion. "We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders," Musk jovially said when asked about the Roadster plans, but also revealed the details.

Tesla revealed the new Roadster in 2017 and was originally supposed to enter production in 2020. The EV manufacturer claims the new Roadster can accelerate to 96 kmph from a standstill position in just 1.9 seconds at a top speed of 402 kmph. Also, it has a claimed 1,000 km range on a single charge, owing to a 200 kWh battery pack.

