Tesla faces lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion. Here's what went wrong

Tesla has been slapped again with another lawsuit by a customer. This time, the EV manufacturer has hit a class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion. A Tesla owner in California has filed a lawsuit against the EV company after some former Tesla employees revealed that some of their colleagues privately shared highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers' car cameras between 2019 and 2022, reports Reuters. Those videos and pictures were reportedly shared via an internal messaging system. The report also cited a former Tesla employee saying the shared videos and images included footage of Tesla customers doing laundry or intimate things.

The lawsuit, filed by a Tesla Model Y owner from San Francisco, alleged that the Tesla employees could access the images and videos for their tasteless and tortious entertainment, and it was a direct humiliation of those surreptitiously recorded. The lawsuit further stated that the Tesla cameras could be illegally used to violate a consumer's and his or her family's privacy. The lawsuit said that Tesla's conduct, in this case, was particularly egregious and highly offensive.

The consumer's attorney said that the EV company needs to be held accountable for these privacy invasions and for misrepresenting its lax privacy practices to his client and other Tesla owners.

The consumer who filed the lawsuit against Tesla said that he was filing the complaint against the automaker on behalf of himself, similarly situated class members and the general public. The complaint also stated the prospective class would include individuals who owned or leased a Tesla within the past four years. The lawsuit demanded that the court enjoin Tesla from engaging in its wrongful behaviour, including violating the privacy of customers and others, and to recover actual and punitive damages.

