Tesla brings back Enhanced Autopilot as an option, available at $6,000

Tesla has brought back the Enhanced Autopilot feature to its electric cars, which bridges the gap between standard Autopilot and FSD. The Enhanced Autopilot comes available at a cost of $6,000. This comes after one of the Tesla owners requested Elon Musk on Twitter to reintroduce the Enhanced Autopilot as he felt the FSD is too expensive at $12,000. He wrote that Tesla needs to bring Enhanced Autopilot back for everyone, FSD is too expensive for what is given. Musk replied to his tweet with a simple “Ok". This hinted at the return of the feature.

The change after Musk's response came pretty fast as the feature is already available across the entire Tesla product portfolio. Unlike the standard Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot enables the Tesla car to change lanes automatically on the highway, park automatically, and be summoned by the owner from a specific distance.

Tesla has witnessed a pretty good response with the Autopilot system, while the FSD came with multiple glitches, which prompted the automaker to roll back FSD immediately after its launch. However, the FSD now comes available at a premium. The Enhanced Autopilot comes with features that are not available in standard Autopilot but are available in the FSD. This could boost Tesla's revenue generation through the software offering. Considering the cost of the FSD, many Tesla owners may choose the Enhanced Autopilot over FSD.

Enhanced Autopilot was originally launched in 2016 as the first major step above normal Autopilot but was then discontinued when FSD arrived in 2019.

