BYD Seagull trademarked in India. Tata Tiago EV rival to launch soon?

BYD has filed for a trademark for a new electric vehicle in the Indian market. It is called Seagull and it is an electric hatchback. As of now, the launch timeline is not confirmed. If launched, the Seagull will be the smallest offering in BYD's lineup. Moreover, it will be going against the likes of Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 15:31 PM
BYD Seagull is expected to be offered in funky colour schemes.

BYD unveiled the Seagull officially for the first time at Shanghai 2023 Motor Show in April. It is the brand's most affordable vehicle so it makes sense that BYD is considering launching it in the Indian market. The manufacturer announced that the Seagull will be priced between 78,800 to 95,800 RMB which roughly translates to between 9 lakh and 11 lakh.

As of now, the specs of the BYD Seagull have not been revealed officially. However, as per the rumours, the Seagull is expected to be offered in two versions - Standard and Long range. The former will come with a 76 bhp electric motor that will be powered by a 30 kWh battery pack. It is expected to deliver a range of 305 km on a single charge. The larger battery pack will have a capacity of 38 kWh which should be able to deliver a driving range of around 405 km. This will also come with a more powerful electric motor which should be able to deliver around 98 bhp.

Just like other BYD vehicles, the design of the Seagull is also very unique. It looks compact, has a tall boy design and is quite aggressive at the same time. The bonnet and the windshield have a seamless slope when looked at from the side profile. The headlamps have an aggressive design and interestingly, there is only one wiper for the windshield.

Also Read : BYD Dolphin unveiled with 427 km of range: 5 things you should know

On the sides, there are alloy wheels, flush sitting door handles and plastic cladding. The front and rear bumpers are quite aggressively designed and the rear tail lamps are quite slim. Despite being an affordable car, BYD is offering a light bar at the rear.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Seagull electric vehicles EV
