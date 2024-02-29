Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km

Sokudo Electric has launched three new electric scooters in the Indian market. There is the Select 2.2, Rapid 2.2, and Plus (Lithium). The new models comply with FAME II standards and feature smart fireproof lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries and a 15-amp converter for charging. It is important to note that the Plus is a slow-speed electric scooter so it does not need to be registered with RTO.

The Select 2.2 (RTO) with a range of up to 100 km is priced at Rs. 85,889, Rapid 2.2 (RTO) with up to 100 km range comes for Rs. 79,889, while Plus (Lithium) (Non-RTO) with a range of up to 105 km is priced at Rs. 59,889. All prices are ex-showroom. The electric scooters are made up of ABS plastic bodies that have a thickness between 3.5 mm and 5.25 mm. There is three-year warranty on the battery pack and a five-year warranty on the vehicle.

The manufacturer says that they reported a growth of 36 per cent in sales in 2023. Following the launch, the company anticipates its new electric scooters to capture 15-20% of the market. Founder & CMD of Sokudo Electric India, Mr. Prashant Vashishtha, remarked, “Over 5 lakh individuals who purchase NON RTO lead-acid scooters each month get stuck with inefficiencies such as limited range and short warranties. With our new two-wheeler models, we aim to provide Indian riders with safer, more efficient, and reliable options with long warranties and better ranges at a much more affordable price. I believe the unique and comprehensive features of our Made in India Sokudo electric scooters speak for themselves and will help us emerge as a better and more reliable mobility solution provider than most international brands."

