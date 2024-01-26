Republic Day 2024: Ola Electric rolls out offers worth 25,000 on S1 range

India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today and to commemorate the same, Ola Electric has rolled out special offers worth ₹25,000. The special offers will be available until January 31, 2024, and will be applicable across the company’s electric scooter lineup. Ola Electric’s Republic Day offers include a 50 per cent discount on the extended warranty and up to ₹2,000 exchange bonus on the S1 Air and S1 Pro models.

Furthermore, Ola Electric says buyers can avail discounts up to ₹5,000 on select credit car EMIs, while the company is offering a host of finance offers including zero down payment, zero-processing fee, and interest rates starting from 7.99 per cent. Furthermore, the Ola S1 X+ will retain its ₹20,000 discount that was first announced in December last year and will continue to retail at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom).

The Ola Electric range comprises five models across different price points. All electric scooters are based on the second-generation S1 platform starting with the S1 X (2 kWh), S1 X (3 kWh), S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro. Sales of the entry-level S1 X are yet to begin, although reservations are open for ₹999. The Ola e-scooter lineup is priced from ₹89,999, going up to ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric also revealed that it held the ‘Ola Unity Heritage Ride’ on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, wherein the customers rode to their nearest heritage site in 26 cities across the country. In related news, Ola Electric recently became the first EV maker to be accepted under the PLI scheme. The company has also filed a draft red herring prospectus to undertake an initial public offering (IPO).

