New Audi Q8 e-tron EV teased again ahead of imminent India launch. Details here

Audi India has teased the updated Q8 e-tron ahead of its imminent launch in the country. The electric SUV which debuted globally in November last year, is expected to make its India debut in a few weeks . However, the car manufacturer has not revealed the exact launch date of the EV. With this electric SUV, the German luxury car brand is planning to expand its EV lineup in India, which already has other EVs like the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

Upon launch, the new Audi Q8 e-tron will come as a completely built unit (CBU). The Audi Q8 e-tron would be available in two different body styles in the country - SUV and Sportback. Also, there would be three variants of the EV, Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron.

The Audi Q8 50 e-tron quattro gets dual electric motors producing 335 bhp peak power and 664 Nm of maximum torque. It is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack offering a maximum range of 505 km, depending on the body style. The Q8 55 e-tron, on the other hand, packs 402 bhp peak power and 664 Nm maximum torque and is powered by a 104 kWh battery pack that offers a maximum range of 600 km on a single charge. There is a high-performance version of the EV as well, christened as SQ8 e-tron. It gets three electric motors with a combined 496 bhp of peak power output and 973 Nm of maximum torque. This EV gets energy from a 104 kWh battery pack, offering a 513 km range on a single charge.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron arrives as a comprehensive update to the e-tron SUV. It not only gets cosmetic and feature changes but the addition of Q8 to its name as well.

