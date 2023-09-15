Mercedes EQE luxury electric SUV launched in India priced at 1.39 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new EQE luxury electric SUV in the country priced at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The new Mercedes EQE is based on the new EVA platform and is offered in the single-spec EQE 500 4MATIC variant. The new EQE is positioned below the EQS in the company’s lineup and will come with a 10-year battery warranty. The new Mercedes EQE SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the segment.

The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with all the bells and whistles in the top-spec 500 4MATIC variant. Power comes from two motors, one on each axle, which develops 402 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a range of 765 km on a single charge from its 90.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The SUV gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard and can support DC fast charging speeds up to 170 kW.

The new 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV is loaded on the feature front including a fully digital instrument cluster and haptic controls on the steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, electrically adjustable seats, as well as nine airbags, ABS with EBD and traction control. The infotainment systems run the latest MBUX operating system.

