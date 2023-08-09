Copyright © HT Media Limited
Lamborghini to uncover a pure electric concept car at Monterey Car Week

Lamborghini is aiming to be an all-electric brand in the next decade and the Italian supercar marquee is all set to take the first step towards that direction at the Monterey Car Week starting from August 16. The company is slated to unveil its second 100 per cent pure electric concept car at the upcoming event. This EV concept would preview what the first-ever Lamborghini electric car will look like.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 10:43 AM
Lamborghini's upcoming pure electric concept car will be the second EV concept after the Terzo Millenio.

The sportscar brand has confirmed that the new concept car slated to break cover at the upcoming automotive event will be its new 100 per cent electric car. Lamborghini also said that it will be the first prototype of the company's fourth series production car. This comes just weeks after Lamborghini confirmed that a new pure electric car is in the pipeline and it will come as a 2+2 grand tourer. The EV is slated to go on sale sometime in 2028.

Lamborghini has already started electrifying its lineup. The hybrid powertrain equipped Revuelto marked the Italian supercar maker's first major foray into electrification, and in just a few years, the first all-electric Lambo will be on the market. The company has not revealed any detail regarding the design or specifications of the upcoming electric concept car. However, considering what the brand said earlier, expect it to come as a four-seater GT. Lamborghini has already showcased an all-electric concept in the form of the Terzo Millenio and the upcoming one will be the second in the line.

This new pure electric Lamborghini won't ride on an all-Lamborghini platform though, as the company's CEO Stephan Winkelmann revealed. Instead, it will share components with the larger Volkswagen Group; likely becoming an EV platform for other in-house brands like Bentley and Porsche.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini supercar electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
