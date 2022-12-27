Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar, production begins

Remember Kinetic Luna, the moped that brought a mobility revolution to India 50 years ago? The two-wheeler is all set for a comeback, but silently, being powered by an all-electric powertrain. Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KEL) announced that it has already commenced production of the chassis and other assemblies of the Kinetic Luna electric. The zero-emission two-wheeler will be launched soon, said the company. The EV would be sold by Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, claimed the company in a regulatory filing.

The KEL claims to have developed all the major subassemblies for the electric Luna, including the main chassis, main stand, side stand and swing arm. The electric moped will be built at a dedicated production line in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. The company also claims that the production line will have an initial manufacturing capacity of 5,000 units per month.

The auto company has claimed that at its peak, internal combustion engine-powered Luna sold more than 2,000 units per day. KEL's Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia believes the electric Luna would perform very well, just like its ICE-powered version. "We expect this business to add over ₹30 crore annually over the next two-three years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase. This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment," he said.

The KEL has further said in its regulatory filing that with a growing electric vehicle market in India and a preference towards load-carrying vehicles, the E-Luna aims to check all the boxes with its offerings. Upon launch, the E-Luna would target the commuter segment in lower-tier markets and the load carrier category as an all-electric last-mile mobility medium. However, KEL has not revealed any details about the pricing, battery pack and specifications of the upcoming E-Luna. Also, the auto company has not revealed anything about the possible launch timeline for the EV.

