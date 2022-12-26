These are the top electric two-wheelers launched in India in 2022

Published Dec 26, 2022

Ultraviolette F77 is one of the key electric two-wheelers launched in India in 2022

The F77 is India's first performance electric bike promising 307 km range

Ola S1 comes as the latest iteration of the e-scooter promising 101 km range on Eco mode

The Ola S1 Air is claimed to come as lighter than the standard model in terms of features and price

Ather launched 450X Gen 3 this year, which is another exciting model

Ather 450X Gen 3 comes promising 105 km range on a single charge

The electric scooter now comes with a 2GB RAM for the TFT instrument panel

The scooter also gets wider rear tyre and new mirrors

Ather has improved the battery pack of the 450X
