Ultraviolette F77 is one of the key electric two-wheelers launched in India in 2022
The F77 is India's first performance electric bike promising 307 km range
Ola S1 comes as the latest iteration of the e-scooter promising 101 km range on Eco mode
The Ola S1 Air is claimed to come as lighter than the standard model in terms of features and price
Ather launched 450X Gen 3 this year, which is another exciting model
Ather 450X Gen 3 comes promising 105 km range on a single charge
The electric scooter now comes with a 2GB RAM for the TFT instrument panel
The scooter also gets wider rear tyre and new mirrors
Ather has improved the battery pack of the 450X