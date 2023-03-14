Kia EV9 leaked hours before debut; This is how the electric SUV will look like

Kia EV9 electric SUV is all set for global debut tomorrow, March 15. But, ahead of the official unveiling, the latest electric car from Kia has been leaked online through social media. The leaked images of the Kia EV9 has surfaced on Instagram, giving a clear look at the exterior and the interior of the three-row electric SUV. The images also confirm that the production version of the EV9 will look almost similar to its concept version showcased about a couple of months ago at the Auto Expo 2023. The EV9 will be the second electric vehicle from Kia based on the eGMP platform, which also underpins the EV6 crossover, launched in India last year.

Kia EV9, according to the leaked images, will have minor changes to the outside, The front face now comes with a LED headlight unit with similar design seen on the concept version. The side-mirrors are now more traditional while the doors will come with flush handles. The taillights remain similar but have grown larger. The alloy wheel design also remains largely similar to the concept version. The EV9 is likely to stand on 21-inch alloy wheels while the lower trims will have either 19 or 20-inch wheels.

The images also offer a clear look inside the EV9 for the first time. There will be three rows of seats six-seater and seven-seater configuration. The dashboard design is simplistic with a large digital touchscreen display. There is an armrest between the seats with two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is also a large storage bin underneath. The steering wheel is round with mounted controls.

Kia EV9 will be equipped with advanced technology in terms of connectivity, safety, comfort and automation. Kia is expected to debut the AutoMod autonomous driving system with the new EV9.

Watch: Kia unveils EV9 Concept electric vehicle at Auto Expo

Kia EV9 is expected to be equipped with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Based on trims, the EV9 is expected to offer between 200 hp and 400 hp of power. The torque figures are likely to be in the range between 338 Nm and 652 Nm. The top trim of Kia EV9 will also be significantly quicker with a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 5.2 seconds. The other trims have a 0 to 100 kmph of anywhere between six seconds and 8.9 seconds. It is likely that Kia will offer the EV9 with a rear-wheel drive version and all-wheel drive too. Kia EV9 is expected to offer up to 500 kms of range on a single charge.

