Joy e-Bike teases new electric scooter ahead of launch at Auto Expo 2023

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, the parent company of electric two-wheeler brand, Joy e-Bike, has teased a new electric scooter that will be launched at the Auto Expo 2023, on January 12. The manufacturer is known for its range of electric vehicles including electric motorcycles and scooters.

The new Joy e-Bike electric vehicle remains under wraps for now but the silhouette hints at a retro-themed Vespa-styled offering in the works. The teaser also hints at alloy wheels and an LED headlamp unit on the scooter with plenty of chrome bits including the rear view mirrors, front apron and side panels. A front disc brake is also likely on the model going by the teaser image.

Also Read : From Ultraviolette to MBP: Two-wheeler makers participating in Auto Expo 2023

Details on the mechanical specifications have not been disclosed but the upcoming offering is most likely a high-speed scooter and could be priced around the ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. At this price point, the model will take on electric scooters from Okinawa, Ampere, Ola S1 Air and the likes.

In related news, Joy e-bike concluded 2022 on a high with 5,400 units sold in December 2022 witnessing a growth of 40 per cent over 3,860 units sold in December 2021. The company closed the calendar year between January and December 2022 with positive numbers overall at 43,914 units, registering a 2x annual growth of 131.6 per cent over a modest 18,963 units sold during the same period in 2021. The last year also saw the manufacturer expanded its dealer network, in-line with its aggressive growth plans.

First Published Date: