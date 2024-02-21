iVoomi rolls out discounts up to 10,000 on JeetX, S1, & S1 2.0 e-scooters

Electric two-wheeler maker, iVoomi has announced offers and discounts of up to ₹10,000 on its entire electric scooter range. The offers extend to the iVoomi JeetX which gets the maximum discount of up to ₹10,000, while the iVoom S1 and S1 2.0 get a discount of ₹5,000 each. The company is the latest of the EV players to roll out offers and price cuts across their respective offerings in a bid to make electric scooters and bikes more accessible. The offers are available only up till March 31, 2024.

The iVoomi JeetX gets a massive price reduction of ₹10,000 and now retails at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter stays the same in terms of hardware and comes with a top speed of 65 kmph, and is available in five colour choices.

The iVoomi S1 gets a discount of ₹5,000 and is now available at ₹79,999 (ex-showroom). The budget-friendly e-scooter offers a range of 120 km (claimed) with a top speed of 57 kmph. The model can be charged from 0-50 per cent in two hours.

Finally, the iVoomi S1 2.0 electric scooter gets a ₹5,000 discount as well and now retails at ₹82,999 (ex-showroom). The model promises a riding range of 110 km (claimed) on a single charge and is available in six colours. More recently, iVoomi announced the option for existing customers to upgrade their e-scooters with cloud-connected services including Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation for a premium of ₹2,999.

