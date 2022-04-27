Hyundai launches new Ioniq 5 with larger battery in UK, India launch in 2022

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai has launched the new Ioniq 5 in the UK with a host of updates. The most significant one is the addition of a larger battery pack ensuring a longer range. The automaker has also confirmed that the rest of the European market too would receive these updates in the upcoming new Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 now gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack, compared to the 72.6 kWh one available in the outgoing model. Hyundai claims the larger battery pack enables the car to run up to 507 km on a single charge.
(Also read: Hyundai to launch 11 new electric vehicles by end of decade. Complete plan here)
The South Korean auto major has also made a new battery heater and conditioning system as standard. This allows the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 to adapt its battery temperature while travelling to ensure optimal charging conditions. The automaker also claims the new Ioniq 5 comes with improved charging performance in variable temperatures.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that it will launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India later this year. Upon launch, it will be the second electric car from the brand after Kona EV. Hyundai India has already showcased the Ioniq 5 in India.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come to India as part of the auto company's strategy to launch six different electric vehicles in the country by 2028. Built on the automaker's Skateboard Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to play a key role in enhancing the automaker's EV footprint in the country.
Despite a sharp and eye-catching design philosophy, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also claimed to have received a host of materials inside the cabin that are built with environmentally friendly materials. The automaker claims that Ioniq 5 comes as the company's testimony for sustainability.