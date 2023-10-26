Copyright © HT Media Limited
India-bound BYD Seal EV scores 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

BYD or Build Your Dreams showcased its Seal EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric sedan was supposed to launch in the Indian market by the end of 2023. However, as of now, there is no update about the launch timeline. Now, Euro NCAP has crash-tested the Seal EV and it has been rewarded 5 stars.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM
BYD Seal scored 5 stars in the Euro NCAP crash test.

The Seal EV scored 89 per cent for adult occupants, 87 per cent for child occupants, 82 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users and 76 per cent in Safety Assist. The Seal EV that was tested was equipped with dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, belt load limiters, side airbags and a centre airbag. There were also ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch and seatbelt reminders. Other features on offer are Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System and Fatigue / Distraction Detection.

BYD Seal was showcased with an 82.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 700 km on the CLTC cycle and it supports 150 kW charging. Seal is using BYD’s Blade battery tech and is based on e-Platform 3.0. Globally, the Seal is also sold with a smaller 61.4 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 550 km and it can be charged up to the speed of 110 kW.

Also Read : BYD's best-selling model Atto 3 completes one year in India

The electric sedan is offered with a single motor and dual-motor powertrains. The dual-motor option is offered only with the larger battery pack whereas the single-motor can be had with both battery pack options.

BYD Seal is based on the Ocean X concept that the manufacturer showcased back in 2021. It measures 4,800 mm in length and 1,875 mm in width and it stands 1,460 mm tall. The model is low slung and with an aerodynamic body that promises a drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST
