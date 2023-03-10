Hiring process starts for what would soon be world's largest EV factory

Tesla is all set to build what is being touted as the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) facility, in Mexico. With a reported investment of $5 billion - possibly even going up to $10 billion eventually, the facility will be home to the next-generation of Tesla EVs and the hiring process has now started in earnest.

The planned Tesla facility will be constructed near Mexico's Monterrey with local authorities claiming that it will be the biggest of its kind once all the construction is complete. Tesla has not officially commented on the gigafactory here but Bloomberg - citing job listings posted in recent days - has reported that the US EV giant is looking for a managing counsel, construction safety manager, financial analyst and logistics experts.

The northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will be home to the upcoming Tesla facility and the eventual location is believed to be close to the US-Mexico border. Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia has confirmed some of the details and it is he who said that the eventual investment could touch $10 billion. While this would be a shot in the arm for the Mexican economy and will generate thousands of jobs for the people, Tesla is likely to benefit by avoiding supply-chain-related issues that have previously plagued many car makers, especially during pandemic times.

Tesla is also looking at ramping up production as well as diversifying its offerings. CEO Elon Musk recently spoke of a small EV that would be priced less than the Tesla Model 3, taking around $25,000 to manufacture. Then there is the Tesla Cybertruck that is expected to hit production lines later this year after suffering numerous delays. The company, meanwhile, has announced several price cuts on its existing electric cars, in several of its key markets like the US and China.

