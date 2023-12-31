Tesla Cybertruck faces its first crash on public roads

The Tesla Cybertruck has been one of the biggest automotive launches in 2023. The electric pickup truck has now faced its first crash on public roads in the US. Autopian has reported that the Cybeetruck held up pretty well during the crash. Its driver was left with minor injuries while the person in the other vehicle also wasn't hurt, claimed the report.

The report has quoted the California Highway Patrol saying that the incident happened on December 28 at around 2:05 PM local time on State Route 35 US, which is also known as Skyline Boulevard. The accident reportedly took place outside San Jose, when a driver in a Toyota Corolla went off the road and came back across the double yellow line to hit the Tesla Cybertruck that was going the other direction.

The Tesla Cybertruck's driver reportedly suffered minor injuries but didn't require an ambulance to go to the hospital. The two passengers in the electric pickup truck were not hurt. On the other hand, the Toyota Corolla driver was unharmed as well.

Photos of the incident shared on social media suggest the Toyota Corolla sideswiped the Cybertruck, which left deep scratches along the electric pickup truck's left side and the fender cladding around the wheels is missing. Clearly, the impact was hard enough to cause the pickup's side curtain airbag to deploy as well, as the images suggest. The Toyota Corolla, on the other hand, incurred much more damage compared to the Tesla Cybertruck. Its side profile took the brunt of the impact. However, it is not clear how much damage has been incurred from the impact with the Cybertruck and how much from leaving the road.

