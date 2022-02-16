EVRE plans to set up EV charging stations at all GoMechanic service workshops

Electric vehicle charging solution provider EVRE on Wednesday has announced that it will set up EV charging stations at all GoMechanic workshops across India. This comes as part of the company's previous announcement to install 1,000 EV charging hubs across the country over the next two years. The company has also claimed that the first phase of EV charging stations at the multi-brand vehicle servicing workshops will commence from Bangalore and Chennai.

While demands and sales of electric vehicles, especially the electric two-wheelers have been increasing across India substantially over the past few years, the lack of public EV charging stations still remains a key hindrance ahead of the growth of battery electric vehicles. EVRE aims to tap into the segment and address the issue, claims the company.

Under this agreement between the two companies, GoMechanic claims that it will be able to offer EV charging stations to electric vehicle owners across its 800 plus workshops in 35 cities. It claims that adding these charging stations will make the GoMechanic workshops vital points for customers to get a one-stop solution for all sorts of EV charging and car service requirements.

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said that this partnership will help the electric vehicle fleets and focus on building large-scale EV charging hubs that cater to a large number of electric vehicles at the same time. He also claimed that its largest EV charging hubs will be able to accommodate 100 electric vehicles at the same time.

