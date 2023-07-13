Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki enters Nepal & Bangladesh markets

Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki has announced that the company has entered Nepal and Bangladesh with its range of electric vehicles. These are the first markets outside India to receive Komaki electric two-wheelers, while the company said it is also eyeing other SAARC countries to further expand its presence. The company has opened two showrooms in Nepal and Bangladesh respectively.

Komaki has a strong presence in Tier II and III markets in India with over 500 dealerships and the company is expecting to get a strong response from Nepal and Bangladesh, which share similar geographies and economics as India. Komaki says its electric two-wheelers powered by LFP batteries and anti-skid technology, would be suited for road conditions of Nepal and Bangladesh.

Also Read : Komaki updates SE electric scooter lineup with dual disc brake, more range

Komaki has opened two showrooms in Nepal and Bangladesh each

Speaking about the expansion plans, Gunjan Malhotra, Director - Komaki Electric Division, said, "Our goal has always been to make advanced and eco-friendly electric vehicles accessible to everyone at affordable prices. Komaki has earned a stellar reputation by delivering the best-in-market EVs to Indian customers who prioritize clean transportation. A similar response we expect from the SAARC region with similar geographical and economic conditions and a pro-bike culture. With our diverse product portfolio, we are poised to serve an extensive customer base, driving the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the SAARC region, where Sri Lanka and Bhutan are our upcoming destinations."

Having started operation in May 2020, Komaki currently has an annual production capacity of 39,000 to 43,000 units at its manufacturing facility spread over two acres. The company opened 20 showrooms in one month recently. The electric two-wheeler maker’s range comprises slow-speed and high-speed vehicles.

First Published Date: