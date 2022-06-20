Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Cars In This Country Won't Get Plug In Grants Anymore

Electric cars in this country won't get plug-in grants anymore

Electric cars in the UK will not get further support from the Plug-in Car Grant (PICG) system
By : Updated on : 20 Jun 2022, 09:03 AM
Electric car growth in the UK has been supported by the grant system. (REUTERS)

Electric cars in the UK won't get plug-in car grants anymore, as the government has scrapped the scheme that was operational for the last 11 years. The UK government has officially removed the 1,500-pound grant that was meant for helping the drivers to own electric vehicles. Christened Plug-In Car Grant (PICG), was initially designed to offer up to a 5,000-pound grant for EV buyers.

(Also read: Tesla can come to India but needs to follow govt policies: Minister)

The UK government has said that now it is focusing on improving electric vehicle charging. It also claimed that the government has spent 1.4 billion pounds under this scheme since its inception of this grant system. The UK government also claims that this scheme has helped in the country's electric car revolution by supporting more than half a million clean vehicle buyers.

While the grant has been scrapped, the UK government has said that it will still be honoured for those who purchased the vehicle shortly before the announcement and 300 million pounds are still available to support the buyers of electric taxis, motorcycles, vans, trucks and wheelchair accessible vehicles.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is considered one of the key elements for the growth of EVs. Lack of charging infra hinders the growth of EVs. The Uk government now aims to invest in developing a robust EV charging infrastructure that would support the growth of the country's electric vehicle ecosystem. With the electric vehicles witnessing a surge in demand and concerns around the global warming and vehicular emission's contribution to it increasing rapidly, the UK government aims to push electric mobility further by investing in the EV charging infrastructure.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 09:01 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
