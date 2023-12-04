Shah Rukh Khan takes delivery of a swanky new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced that it had delivered the 1,100th unit of its Ioniq 5 in India to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador for Hyundai in the country and has been associated with the South Korean brand since the days of the Santro, well over two decades ago.

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai in India for around 25 years and was at the launch event of Ioniq 5 EV (electric vehicle) at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida earlier this year. The company claims that it has received a very strong response for the Ioniq 5 EV since its official launch in the country, notching up 1,000 in sales in a few months.

While Shah Rukh Khan has a massive garage with some of the priciest and most luxurious cars in the world, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 now becomes his first all-electric car. “I am honoured to receive the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is my fist ever EV and I am glad it is a Hyundai," Shah Rukh Khan said “Ioniq 5 is a delight to look at with its unique design and exceptional features. It is unbelievable that this EV marvel by Hyundai has surpassed its expectations and sold over 1000 units this year. Being the oldest member of the Hyundai Motor India family, our 25 year long journey has been really fruitful for both me and the brand."

Cars owned by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-paid actors across the world and is an avid collector of some of the most iconic vehicles that money can buy. He owns a number of luxury car models such as the Bentley Continental GT, Rolls Royce Phantom and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He is also the proud owner of a Bugatti Veyron sportscar while some of the other models in his garage include an Audi A6 and Range Rover Vogue. He also owns a Hyundai Creta model.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Key specifications and price

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 available in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of around 630 kms. It can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger. The Ioniq 5 EV offers 214 bhp and a peak torque output of 350 Nm. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at ₹46 lakh (ex-showroom, before incentives).

