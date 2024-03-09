Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler arm of Greaves Electric, has trademarked two new names. The company recently received approvals for the names - Aspirus and Nexus - hinting at new electric offerings coming from the company. The trademarks emerge at a time when Ampere is gearing up to introduce its new electric scooter in India, which is likely to be based on the NXG e-scooter concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The upcoming electric scooter could likely be called Ampere Nexus upon launch. The company recently conducted a Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) ride with the upcoming electric scooter. Ampere has been using the ‘NEX big thing’ hashtag for its teaser posts for the upcoming e-scooter.

The new names follow the familiar nomenclature considering the Ampere Primus for the brand's existing electric scooter

The Ampere Aspirus and Nexus names fall right into the brand’s nomenclature for e-scooters. The company currently retails the Primus electric scooter in the market as its flagship offering. The upcoming NXG-based e-scooter is likely to be positioned above the Primus and is expected to come with a digital instrument console, all-LED lighting, a front disc brake, connected tech and more.

It needs to be noted that manufacturers applying for trademarks doesn’t necessarily translate to the same being used on an upcoming product. Brands like to have options and the rights to the name should they need it for a new offering or variant in the future. More details on Ampere’s upcoming e-scooters will be available in the following weeks.

