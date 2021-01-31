Watch: Video shows how new Kia Carnival can seat an entire cricket team of 11

It takes 11 to make a cricket team but it would need only one car to fit and transport them all if it comes to it. And the vehicle of choice may just be the new-generation Kia Carnival that is gearing up for a launch in several global markets. Known for offering a luxurious ride, it may still get mighty tight to fit 11 passengers inside but Kia released a video recently which shows that it is indeed possible.

Kia Carnival, also called Sedona in many markets, is getting several improvements in its next edition. This includes updated looks, more features, and yet, more options to customize seating inside. The MPV will have a fourth row which can be accessed by entering from the second row and making way back. The second row seats can be either folded or folded and pushed forward. Alternatively the center seat in this row can be folded to create a path.

The center seat in the third row can also be folded down to turn it into a small table. Seats on either side in this row can also be slided forward and backward to access the fourth row.

The final-row seats, if not required, can be folded into the cargo space. How this also helps is that the third-row seats can be pushed back, the second-row seats pushed forward and reclined to 180-degrees to create a flat bed.

The entire layout of the car is in 2+3+3+3 set up.

The latest Carnival has already been showcased in Kia's home market of South Korea and is now gearing up for a launch in the US. There is no word on when it would touch down in India where Kia has managed to create solid in roads with just three products, including Carnival, since its debut in 2019.