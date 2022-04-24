Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami

Watching a Formula One race car running on a regular road is not a usual sight. But exactly that happened in the US when Red Bull's RB18 Formula One racing car covered the 1,283.7 km distance between New York City to Miami in 11 hours with two stops. The car was driven by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. It was quite exciting news for the Formula One lovers and Red Bull decided to take the car by road right ahead of the Miami Grand Prix slated to take place in May this year. Interestingly, this is the first time Miami has been added to the Formula One calendar.

Red Bull has released a video on its YouTube channel showing how the journey was from New York City to Miami. Sergio Perez, nicknamed Checo in the Formula One circuit is also known as the Mexican Defense Minister due to his stellar defensive performance in the 2021 season. During his journey from NYC to Miami, Perez faced several obstacles along the way. These included a parking ticket in Chinatown and a gnarly crocodile in Florida.

During the whole 11 hours long drive to Miami, Perez had full support from Oracle Red Bull Racing's racing pit crew, along with a helping hand from Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

In case, you didn't notice, the interstate travel of the Formula One car is fictional and it is a part of the Red Bull Racing's promotional video for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The race is slated for May 6-8 at the Miami International Autodrome, which is a purpose-built racing circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium. The track will be 5.41 kilometres long, with 19 corners and a predicted average speed of around 223 kilometres per hour. Before, Miami, the F1 cars are gearing up to scorch the track of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit.

