Volkswagen launches cheaper ID.3 with same range, reduced power

Volkswagen has launched an all-new version of the ID.3 electric hatchback. As the automaker has announced, the new ID.3 model’s starting price is lower than before, but the range of the car remains the same.

In terms of pricing, the ID.3 Pro is available at a starting price of $39,600 ( ₹28.81 lakh), while the Pro Performance variant is available at a starting price of $41,437 ( ₹30.15 lakh) after adding the government incentives in the UK for the zero-emission vehicles.

The new ID.3 Pro gets energy from a 58 kWh battery pack that generates lesser power output than the Pro Performance. Its acceleration time to 0-100 kmph is also slower than the Pro Performance variant. Volkswagen claims the ID.3 Pro’s torque still bests the 1.5-litre TSI petrol-powered of the VW Golf.

As the German automaker claims, the ID.3 Pro’s electric powertrain churns out 145 PS of power and 270 Nm of torque. The can reach 0-100 kmph in 9.6 seconds. On the other hand, the Pro Performance generates 203 PS of power and 270 Nm of torque. The Pro Performance variant can accelerate to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 7.3 seconds.

Both the Pro and Pro Performance variants offer a range between 418 km to 423 km. As Volkswagen also claims, introducing a cheaper variant without sacrificing the range will boost the appeal of the electric car. Both the model allows 80% charging in 35 minutes with a 100 kW CCS charger.