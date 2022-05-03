Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen hikes Taigun, Tiguan prices by up to 4%, effective from May 2

Volkswagen's price hike for Tiguan and Taigun ranges between 2.5 per cent to four per cent.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 03 May 2022, 09:24 AM
Volkswagen Tiguan gets impacted due to the price hike.

German automaker Volkswagen becomes the latest car brand in India to announce a price hike for its passenger vehicles in the country. The automaker has announced a price hike for its Taigun and Tiguan models ranging between 2.5 per cent to four per cent, depending on variants. The revised price has become effective from May 2.

Volkswagen claims the price hike became necessary to partially offset the increased input cost due to the rising prices of key raw materials, and severe disruption in the automotive supply chain including the shortage of semiconductors.

