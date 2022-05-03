Volkswagen hikes Taigun, Tiguan prices by up to 4%, effective from May 2

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
German automaker Volkswagen becomes the latest car brand in India to announce a price hike for its passenger vehicles in the country. The automaker has announced a price hike for its Taigun and Tiguan models ranging between 2.5 per cent to four per cent, depending on variants. The revised price has become effective from May 2.
Volkswagen claims the price hike became necessary to partially offset the increased input cost due to the rising prices of key raw materials, and severe disruption in the automotive supply chain including the shortage of semiconductors.