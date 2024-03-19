Uno Minda launches rearview mirror for passenger vehicles, available from 199

Uno Minda has announced the launch of a range of rear-view mirrors for passenger vehicles. The automobile component manufacturer has stated that the range of its rear-view mirrors for passenger vehicles comes available at a starting price of ₹199. Also, Uno Minda claims the new range of mirrors provides enhanced road visibility to the drivers.

The auto component manufacturer claimed in its official release that the new range of rearview mirrors for passenger vehicles are shatterproof and made of high-quality convex glass. The mirrors claimed to have been designed as per recommended automotive standards, and come compatible with various different four-wheeler models. The durability of these rear-view mirrors in preventing cracks under normal conditions makes them a dependable choice for everyday driving demands, claimed Uno Minda. These mirrors will be available for purchase at all the leading online retail platforms and offline retail outlets, said the company.

Speaking on the launch of the new rear-view mirror lineup, Anand Kumar, Head of Product and Strategy, Aftermarket Domain at Uno Minda Ltd., said, these mirrors offer drivers a reliable and long-lasting solution. "We're observing a notable shift within the automotive landscape. It's evident that consumers aren't solely focused on incorporating the latest gadgets into their vehicles. Instead, there's a discernible trend towards prioritizing safety features and seeking enhancements that contribute to safer driving experiences. In response to this evolving consumer sentiment, we're pleased to introduce the 4 Wheeler Rear View Mirror in the aftermarket segment. This innovative product offers drivers a reliable, long-lasting solution, catering to their heightened emphasis on road safety," he added.

