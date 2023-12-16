Top hardcore off-roaders you can buy - Maruti Jimny to Mahindra Thar

After the pandemic ended, many people just wanted to get out of their homes and travel. Some people got into trail riding, a few started overlanding while others got into hard-core off-roading. Because of this, the sales of vehicles such as off-road motorcycles, off-roaders and pick-up trucks increased. Off-roading is one of the sports that existed earlier as well but people didn't take it seriously back then. However, now the most popular segment might be the off-road vehicles. This is because these vehicles can be used within city limits as well as when the road ends. Here are the top three hardcore off-roaders that you can buy in India.