WagonR tops chart, Scorpio enters fray among best-selling cars in October

The festive month of October was not a reason to cheer for the auto industry as the dealers' body announced that car sales has dropped by nearly eight per cent compared to the same month previous year. However, car sales in India continues to witness hatchbacks taking top honours while SUV segment is constantly threatening the affordable car segment. Here is a quick look at the top 10 cars sold in India in October.

1 Maruti WagonR Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Maruti's boxy hatchback has once again topped the car sales chart. The WagonR emerged as India's best-selling model in October by beating its sibling rivals like the Swift and Baleno. Maruti sold 22,080 units of the WagonR hatchback last month, a jump of around 23 per cent compared to the same month last year when the carmaker sold 17,945 units.

2 Maruti Swift Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Swift continues to be one of the most popular models among Indian buyers. The car is slated to get a facelift soon as it made its debut in new avatar at the recently concluded Japan Auto Show. The current generation model has managed to hold its sales numbers in October. Maruti sold 20,598 units of Swift last month. It is an increase of around 20 per cent compared to October last year.

3 Tata Nexon Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Tata's flagship SUV Nexon has beaten some of the popular small cars to the number three spot in October, in a hint how SUVs are increasingly becoming the backbone of the auto industry. The carmaker sold 16,887 units of the new Nexon in October, with a healthy rise of 23 per cent from last year when the carmaker sold 13,767 units.

4 Maruti Baleno Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Baleno's sales has dropped marginally in October to settle at 16,594 units. The new generation Baleno, launched last year, boasts of several segment-first features and is an attractive proposition in the premium hatchback segment. In October last year, Maruti Suzuki has sold 17,149 units of the Baleno, about three per cent more than what it did last month.

5 Maruti Brezza Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Maruti Suzuki, which currently boasts as India's top SUV maker, saw its most popular model in the segment gain more than 60 per cent last month. Brezza found 16,050 homes around Navratri celebrations, a jump from just 9,941 units in October last year. It has also improved its sales performance significantly compared to September when Maruti sold 15,001 units.

6 Tata Punch Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, continues to hold its third position in the list. In October, Tata Motors sold 15,217 units of the Hyundai Exter rival, up from 13,036 units sold in the previous month. Compared to October 2022, thePunch has seen an increase of nearly 40 per cent in sales. The carmaker is expected to launch the EV version of the SUV soon, which will further bolster its sales performance in coming days.

7 Maruti Dzire Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Dzire continues to be the best-selling sub-compact sedan in India, far ahead of its rivals such as Hyundai Aura or Honda Amaze. In October, Maruti sold 14,699 units of the sedan, which was launched in its current form back in 2016. Dzire has also seen a 12 per cent increase in sales compared to October last year when the carmaker had sold 12,321 units.

8 Maruti Ertiga Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details At a time when three-row vehicles are gaining popularity as family cars, Maruti's Ertiga continues to be the number one choice in the MPV segment. Maruti sold 14,209 units of Ertiga last month, up from 10,494 units last year. The Ertiga comes with both petrol and CNG versions to offer more options to customers looking for an affordable choice in the segment.

9 Mahindra Scorpio Engine 2,179 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The biggest gainer in the SUV segment in October was Mahindra's flagship model Scorpio. Sold in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic versions, the SUV registered an increase of 83 per cent in sales last month. Mahindra sold 13,578 units of Scorpio during the festive month and has beaten some of the other popular models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos for the first time. In September, the SUV found 11,846 takers.

