This SAIC crossover concept carries a whale, unveiled at Auto Shanghai

Automotive designers often find their inspiration from random things. Remember the Mahindra Marazzo? It claimed to had taken inspiration from the shark's contour. Similarly, Shanghai Motor Show witnessed the unveiling of a concept car by China's biggest automobile brand SAIC. The concept car will join the Roewe sub-brand of SAIC.

(Also Read: Warren Buffett-backed EV maker's profit surges 162% on electric-car boom)

The concept car is christened as Jing and it previews a premium crossover that comes with a design inspired by Whale. Interestingly, Jing in Chinese means whale.

Looking at the front grille of the concept car will remind you of a whale's underbody. The car gets sleek LED headlamps and vertically positioned LED daytime running lights. The overall front profile appears chunky and muscular with large air intakes. The overall design is smooth with a swoopy roofline, large chunky wheels etc.

As it has been reported by Leblog Auto, the concept is ready for production. It could appear in the Chinese market sometime later this year. The interior of the car will certainly come with a host of premium and modern features and technologies.

The Roewe Jing's engine and powertrain details are yet to be revealed. However, it could come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain along with an internal combustion engine, as reports suggest. Despite China being one of the largest BEV markets and the Chinese automakers thriving to introduce electric cars, a pure electric variant of the Jing is unlikely. Upon launch, the Jing will be the flagship model of the Roewe portfolio.