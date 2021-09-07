This Pininfarina driving simulator likely to fetch more than what Audi R8 costs

At $164,000 what can you buy? If you are a car enthusiast, you can certainly buy some stunning luxury cars. One of them could be a brand new Audi R8, which is cheaper than the price mentioned. But, renowned auction house RM Sotheby is expecting to fetch the amount by selling a driving simulator.

Well, the driving simulator is not just an ordinary one. It is the first of the only nine handmade driving simulators built by famous Italian coachbuilder company Pininfarina. The Italian design house is famous for styling some iconic cars including Ferrari 458. But, it also made some car driving simulators.

Christened as Leggenda eClassic, this driving simulator has been developed in collaboration with The Classic Car trust (TCCT). The simulator is claimed to have been designed to replicate the thrill of driving a classic retro car.

Interestingly, the Leggenda eClassic looks like a part of a classic car. As it appears, Pininfarina took the inspiration from Cisitalia 202, the company's twin-seater grand tourer from the 1940s.

The high-tech driving simulator gets Marrone Tobacco-shade Connolly leather lining in the cabin. The simulator comes surrounded by a fluid looking exterior shell, finished in Argento Vivo. Also, there is a curved widescreen TV meant to take the driver to revered locations worldwide.

The driving simulators are usually used for the new drivers who are learning to drive a car. They come with technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality etc. The simulators come replicating the cabin of a car. However, a super expensive simulator like Leggenda e-Classic could only be bought by some super-rich buyer.

The buyer who will take this will also get access to the eClassic Club, with membership to the eClassic Member App for three years. It has been linked with an online community for classic car enthusiasts. The driving simulator will go under the hammer on September 17, 2021.