This K9 can roar! Kia updates flagship sedan with big changes

Kia has not only revamped its brand value and brand logo, but the South Korean automaker from the Hyundai Group is also updating its products. The latest among the updated models is the Kia K9, the flagship sedan from the car brand, which is also known as Kia K900 in the US and Canada and as the Kia Quoris in other export markets.

(Also Read: Hyundai, Kia shut down facilities in home base. Here's why)

The full-size luxury sedan that is currently in its second generation, has now received its mid-cycle updated avatar with a host of design updates. The updated version of the Kia flagship sedan gets a larger and updated grille that gives the car an aggressive appearance. The headlamps ditch the roundish look and dons a sharper and rectangular shape with LED projector units and integrated LED daytime running lights.

The lower front profile gets a wide air intake with horizontal slats, while the new Kia logo sits neatly at the nose-tip of the sedan. Moving to the side profile, the slightly flared fenders and new-design 19-inch alloy wheels are the only talking points, while the rest appears clean.

The rear fascia of the 2021 Kia K9 gets a full-width LED light bar and stylish looking new design LED taillights. (Image: Kia)

The rear fascia of the 2021 Kia K9 gets a full-width LED light bar and stylish looking new design LED taillights. Also, the lip spoiler gives a sporty vibe to the car. The licence plate has been relocated to the rear bumper from the trunk lid.

It is not sure if the updated Kia K9 luxury sedan has received any mechanical changes alongside the significant visual changes. However, the 4X badge at the back probably points towards an all-wheel drive for the sedan. Besides that, the interior of the car has most likely received a host of updates. However, the car brand is yet to reveal those.

Expect the upcoming version of Kia K9 to get a redesigned dashboard with a larger and updated touchscreen infotainment system, while more luxurious features too would be there.

Interestingly, Kia has been gradually shrinking its sedan segment as the demand for this segment has been reducing across the world and moving towards the crossovers and SUVs. However, the latest updated version of K9 shows that Kia is still believing in the power of the three-box recipe of the sedans.