This five-door Suzuki Jimny is called Mountain God in Japan. Here is why

While Suzuki is yet to unveil its long-awaited five-door variant of the Jimny SUV, a group of students in Japan’s Nihon Automotive College (NATS) have come up with their own one-off version of vehicle for this year's Tokyo Auto Salon. The modified vehicle has been named NATS Jimny “Kimun Kamui", meaning ‘Mountain God’.

The Suzuki Jimny Mountain God has received a number of off-road-focused modifications along with a spacious cabin, the roomiest one ever found in a Jimny. The modified vehicle is based on a 2019 Suzuki Jimny Sierra, which has been transformed into an off-road animal.

To fit an extra pair of doors, the students extended the ladder frame chassis of the Jimny by 15.7 inches (400 mm). The body was cut into half and custom panels were fitted to fill in the gaps near a tiny quarter window. Though the rear doors look rather small, they still manage to improve access to the rear seats.

The extended wheelbase provides the rear passengers with ample amount of legroom, like what is found in large sedans. The boot space, however, is the same as what is found in the stock three-door Jimny. Besides the addition of the fifth door, the Mountain God Jimny got a new suspension with a 6-inch body lift and a new set of Black Rhino Riot 17-inch beadlock wheels.

Other exterior modifications include an off-road bumper, bolt-on wider fenders, a tubular protective frame all around the bodywork, a roof-mounted IPF light bar, and a Feldon Shelter rooftop tent for camping.

Interior modifications include an Alpine X9NXL multimedia unit, a Diecock audio system, GReddy Sirius vision gauges, leather upholstery for the seats and a black headliner. The Mountain God Jimny sources power from a 1.5-liter engine which produce 122 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque.

