After receiving a good response in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has now started shipping Jimny five-door to overseas markets
Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is being shipped to overseas markets in regions including Latin America, Middle-East and Africa
Jimny five-door becomes the 17th made-in-India Maruti Suzuki car to be exported
Jimny five-door joine the Jimny three-door to be exported to overseas markets
Maruti Suzuki started exporting made-in-India Jimny three-door to globally in November 2020 after showcasing it at Auto Expo 2020
The Jimny three-door is exclusively meant for the export markets, not sold in India
Later the automaker showcased Jimny five-door at Auto Expo 2023 and launched it in India in June 2023
Maruti Suzuki claims Jimny five-door has helped the automaker to grab a good spot in Indian SUV market
The automaker is expecting similar sucess in the overseas markets