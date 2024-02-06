This automaker aims to have a 240-satellite constellation for autonomous cars

Geely has taken a unique approach to its autonomous driving cars. The Chinese car manufacturer has reportedly launched 11 low-earth orbit satellites for its autonomous cars. Also, Reuters has reported that the OEM aims to launch 72 satellites in orbit by 225 and eventually plans to have a constellation of 240 satellites. However, the automaker has not revealed any specific timeframe for when it aims to have the constellation in orbit.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Geely launched a satellite into the low-earth orbit. The automaker started launching satellites in June 2022. The report states that the satellites will aim to provide more accurate navigation for Geely's autonomous vehicles. The company claims these satellites come with artificial intelligence remote sensing functions, providing one to five meters of clear high-resolution remote sensing imaging.

In addition to providing high-precision positioning support to its self-driving cars, Geely claims that its satellite network will also serve other commercial functions such as connectivity to the consumer electronics sector. These satellites were reportedly launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Satellites and autonomous cars

With the advent of new and advanced technologies self-driving technology is emerging at a fast pace. Various automakers across the world have started working on autonomous and semi-autonomous driving technology. These technologies allow the car to perform some functions without human intervention. However since it is still in developmental phase, there are chances of error, which could lead to fatal mishaps.

These new satellites are expected to bring more efficiency to the autonomous driving technology by providing the cars more accurate data sets for smoother driving. The self-driving vehicles vehicle rely heavily on satellites for the data feed. Low latency is paramount for these vehicles and low-earth orbit satellites have the potential to provide a signal latency that is less than 10 ms. Keeping an eye on that, Geely is aiming to have its own constellation of low-earth orbit satellites.

