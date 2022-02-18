Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Tesla revises ‘exaggerated’ claims of Model 3 range after threat of sanctions

Tesla revises ‘exaggerated’ claims of Model 3 range after threat of sanctions

Tesla Model 3 electric sedan was marketed as an electric car with more than 528 kilometres on a single charge.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Feb 2022, 11:54 AM
Tesla changed an advertisement about the driving range for its Model 3 in South Korea after an antitrust regulator found that the automaker exaggerated the specifications of its batteries.

US-based electric car manufacturer Tesla has been forced to change an advertisement about the range for its Model 3 EV in South Korea. The move comes days after the Korean Fair Trade Commission, an antitrust regulator, decided that Tesla had exaggerated the performance of the electric vehicle batteries and began sanctions proceedings against the manufacturer.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The Model 3 sedan was being described on Tesla’s Korean website claiming 'can drive more than 528 km on a single charge'. However, on its US website, Tesla describes Model 3's performance as "Go anywhere with "up to" 358 miles of estimated range on a single charge." 358 miles equates to about 576 kms, and much less than what Tesla claimed in South Korean markets. After local media raised the issue and the regulator stepped in, Tesla changed the range from ‘more than’ to a ‘maximum’ 528 kilometres.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission has sent a report to Tesla, saying it violated the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising. "The KFTC plans to give the automaker the opportunity to respond to our finding and then hold a general meeting to review and determine the extent to which the automaker has violated the law and decide the level of sanctions," said one of the commission officials.

Tesla is also under scrutiny by the Korean regulator for issues regarding non-compliance. The US-based EV-maker receives an order fee of 100,000 won (roughly converted to around 63 lakh) when a domestic consumer tries to buy an electric vehicle through Tesla's Korean website. However, even if the consumer cancels the order, Tesla reportedly does not return the order fee regardless of whether the vehicle is shipped or not. The Korean Fair Trade Commission says it is an act of infringement on the consumer's right.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2022, 11:54 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Related Stories
Tesla runs into a new problem, 416,000 EVs face probe over unexpected braking
17 Feb 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk admits it was 'idiotic' to stop making old Model X in 2020
13 Feb 2022
Tesla has to buy $500 mln of local parts in India to get import tax cut: Report
16 Feb 2022
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida
17 Feb 2022
Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks
13 Feb 2022
UK auto makers seek independent regulator to oversee electric-vehicle infra push
16 Feb 2022
Elon Musk owes tax bill worth $11 billion but Tesla will pay no tax. Know why
13 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS