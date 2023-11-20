Kia Sonet facelift likely to launch in India in early 2024. Key things to expect

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Despite being a newcomer in the Indian passenger vehicle market, Kia has tasted pretty impressive success, first with its Seltos SUV and later on with the Sonet compact SUV. While Kia India launched the updated Seltos earlier in 2023, the South Korean automaker is currently working on a refreshed avatar of the Sonet. The Kia Sonet facelift's image has been already leaked online revealing the exterior design fully. It looks significantly updated without spoiling the core design of the compact SUV.
Kia India is expected to launch the Sonet facelift in the country sometime in early 2024. Once launched, the facelifted iteration of the compact SUV will re-energise its competition with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
The SUVs have been witnessing rapidly rising enthusiasm from Indian buyers, which is in sync with the global trend. Buoyed by that, all the automakers present in the country's car market have been aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the market pie. Tata Motors has already launched a substantially updated version of the Nexon earlier in 2023. Now, Kia is working on its answer to the segment. Here are the key things to expect from the Kia Sonet facelift.
Kia Sonet is expected to come with subtle yet significant design updates on the exterior. The Sonet facelift has been leaked through Chinese media and is meant for the China markets. The India-spec model may come slightly different looking. Expect the updated Kia Sonet SUV to come with an updated headlamp cluster that would feature a redesigned motif for the LED daytime running light. As the leaked image suggested, the SUV gets no change on the grille but updated headlamps. However, the bumper gets some tweaking touch. Expect the rear profile of the car to come with redesigned taillights and a connected LED lightbar, which is one of the most trendy styling elements in modern cars. Expect the India-spec Sonet facelift to get redesigned alloy wheels.
The Kia Soent facelift is expected to come with an updated cabin as well, which will include new features. The changes inside the cabin are likely to be cosmetic in nature, while expect the SUV to get a few updated features as well. The touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster would be updated, while some additional digitisation could be there as well. Seats and upholstery materials are likely to remain the same as the current model. Expect some additional safety features on the new Sonet.
Under the hood, the Kia Sonet facelift is likely to continue with the same engine options offered in the current model. The new Sonet would get a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. There would be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which would come available with a six-speed iMT, a six-speed automatic or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The other engine on offer would be a 1.5-litre diesel unit, mated to iMT gearbox or automatic options. Expect these engines to offer the same power and torque output as the outgoing model. However, the fuel efficiency could come slightly improved.