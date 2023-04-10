Tata Nexon facelift spied testing with new interior

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelift version of Nexon SUV, its best-selling model in the country, in coming days. The carmaker was recently spotted testing the Nexon facelift SUV hinting at slight change in design and new interior looks with features. The launch of Tata Nexon facelift is expected to take place in the second half of this year. Nexon facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub-compact segment.

The recent spy shots of the Tata Nexon facelift SUV reveals that it could get styling cues from the Curvv Concept showcased by the carmaker earlier. The Curvv SUV coupe concept was showcased during the Auto Expo 2023 held in January this year. It will get a LED split headlamp setup along with LED DRLs and a redesigned grille. While the profile of the SUV may not get too many cosmetic changes, the alloy wheels are going to be new. At the rear, the Nexon facelift SUV is likely to come with LED light bar and a reworked bumper.

The spy shots also reveal the dual-tone interior of the Tata Nexon facelift version. Some of the biggest changes inside include a new two-spoke steering wheel, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is probably sourced from Harrier and Safari facelift models and a larger sunroof. Tata Motors may add features like ventilated seats as new feature. Given that the new Harrier and Safari are equipped with ADAS technology, Tata Motors may offer the same feature in the higher variants of the Nexon facelift SUV too. In that case, Nexon will become the first model in its segment to offer ADAS.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is likely to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes, the engine is expected to churn out 125 bhp of power and 225 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: