The facelifted iteration of Nexon SUV comes with a wide rage of updates at exterior and inside the cabin
While pricing remains a mystery for the Nexon facelift, Tata accidentally revealed the starting price on Instagram
The Insta comment from Tata Motors revealed the SUV will come at a starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
However, the automaker deleted the post soon after revealing the price accidentally
The Nexon facelift will launch alongside the Nexon EV facelift, with whom it shares the basic design
Nexon facelift will revive its rivalry withg competitors like Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet
Tata Nexon facelift comes with host of features. including remote AC and engine start/stop function
Backlit panel on steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger are other features in cabin of Nexon facelift
Nexon facelift retains the same engines from the pre-facelift model