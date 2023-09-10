Tata Nexon facelift has been unveiled and bookings too have commenced ahead of September 14 launch

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 10, 2023

The facelifted iteration of Nexon SUV comes with a wide rage of updates at exterior and inside the cabin

While pricing remains a mystery for the Nexon facelift, Tata accidentally revealed the starting price on Instagram

The Insta comment from Tata Motors revealed the SUV will come at a starting price of 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

However, the automaker deleted the post soon after revealing the price accidentally

The Nexon facelift will launch alongside the Nexon EV facelift, with whom it shares the basic design

Nexon facelift will revive its rivalry withg competitors like Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet

Tata Nexon facelift comes with host of features. including remote AC and engine start/stop function

Backlit panel on steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger are other features in cabin of Nexon facelift

Nexon facelift retains the same engines from the pre-facelift model
