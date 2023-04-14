SUVs on a roll in India: These 5 emerged as top choices for customers in March

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) have seen a massive rise in sales in recent months. The segment now has the lion's share among all passenger vehicles sold in India. In the last financial year, SUVs recorded a 35 per cent growth in sales year on year to 20.03 lakh units. SUVs have pushed back sale of small cars in India, which one formed the backbone of the industry. Almost every carmaker now has at least one SUV in their lineup to cash in on the interest of buyers in the segment. Honda is the only carmaker which doesn't have an SUV in its lineup currently. However, expect it to launch one some time later this year.

The best-selling SUVs in India are mostly compact in size which are essentially feature-rich as well as easy on the pocket. The small SUVs and the sub-four metre models have the largest share among all the SUVs sold in India. Here is a look at the top 5 SUVs sold last month.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Since its launch last year, the new generation Brezza sub-compact SUV has been climbing up the sales charts steadily. Eventually, the SUV overtook Tata Nexon, the leader in the segment for the past one year. In March, Maruti Suzuki sold 16,227 units of Brezza, showing growth over February when the carmaker sold 15,787 units of the SUV. Brezza has secured a 30 per cent increase in sales compared to March last year when Maruti used to sell the older generation model.

Tata Nexon

Nexon is the only SUV in its segment which is offered in both ICE and electric avatars. It had helped the Nexon to become the leader in the SUV segment. Despite Brezza dethroning it from the top, Tata Nexon remains one of the best-selling models in India. Last month, Tata sold 14,769 units of the SUV, clocking a marginal 3 per cent increase in sales compared to March last year.

Hyundai Creta

The only compact SUV in the list is Hyundai's flagship model Creta. With a 33 per cent growth in sales compared to March last year, Hyundai delivered 14,026 units of Creta across India last month. It is a significant rise in sales compared to what the carmaker sold in February as well when Creta found only 10,421 homes, much lower than its monthly average.

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from the Indian carmaker remained at number nine in the list in March with 10,894 units delivered across the country. The sales have increased marginally compared to March last year. However, compared to February, the sales have dropped slightly from 11,169 units.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki has beaten Kia Seltos again to remain as the second best-selling model in its segment. The SUV, which also rivals Hyundai Creta, was sold to 10,045 customers in March. Grand Vitara, which is now also offered with CNG kit, is expected to increase its sales numbers in coming days.

First Published Date: