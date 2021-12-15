Skoda Kushaq SUV garners 20,000 bookings in six months

Skoda is tasting pretty good success in the Indian market lately with its exciting models. The Czech automaker under the umbrella of Volkswagen AG has been bringing in some exciting models across segments such as sedans and SUVs. One of the most promising products the auto major has launched in India this year is the Skoda Kushaq SUV.
(Also Read: Skoda Kushaq first drive review: Confident foray into mid-size SUV space)
Launched in June 2021, Skoda Kushaq has garnered more than 20,000 bookings. The SUV competes with some tough rivals such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta. However, despite the tough competition, Skoda Kushaq has been able to create its own identity and space.
Skoda India had sold a total of 2,196 cars in November this year, up 108 per cent from its November 2020 sales. The bulk of the credit goes to the Kushaq SUV. Launched at a price range of ₹10.49 lakh and ₹17.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India), Skoda Kushaq is one of the key models that has been driving sales for the automaker in India. Based on the MQB A0 architecture, the SUV is one of the key models under the India 2.0 project of Volkswagen AG.
Here are some reasons why the car is garnering popularity among Indian buyers.
1
Competitive pricing
Skoda Kushaq was launched at a competitive price range against its rivals. The Skoda Kushaq SUV was priced on the marginally higher end of the segment against the rivals like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector etc. But the premiumness on offer balances for the marginal extra price. Also, the 1.0 TSI petrol automatic variant of the Skoda Kushaq is cheaper at base and top-end when compared to Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. This makes Kushaq an attractive proposition for buyers.
2
Fresh sharp design
Skoda Kushaq comes following the Czech automaker's contemporary design philosophy inspired by Bohemian crystals. The sharp styling is visible from every angle at the exterior. An eye-catching butterfly front grille with black vertical slats, sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, diamond-cut sporty alloy wheels, sleek character lines, sharp LED taillights, sculpted tailgates are the design elements that add zing to the SUV. The design invokes a feel of premiumness that attracts the consumers to
3
Feature-packed premium cabin
Skoda Kushaq retained the same layout as the Vision IN concept. The dashboard looks uncluttered and premium with chrome accents, a glossy panel on the passenger side and sporty air vents on either end. A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with built-in navigation enhances visual appeal inside the cabin. The black bezel makes the screen look a bit bigger than it actually is, while the relatively clean looks of the centre console with touch controls instead of buttons too increase its appeal. It also gets a wireless charging pad, Type-C USB ports, 12V power socket.
4
Powerful powertrain combinations
Skoda Kushaq is available in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both these engines are available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Availability of a six-speed torque converter with the smaller 1.0-litre engine adds driving appeal to the car, while the combo of the 1.5-litre turbocharged motor with a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters makes this SUV a lucrative deal for the buyers.
5
Dealership expansion
Skoda Auto India claims that it has been focusing on not only bringing in new stylish cars in India but on increasing touchpoints as well. The automaker has increased its customer touchpoints across South India by 84 per cent over the last one year. This has resulted in a 90 per cent sales growth for the car brand in the southern states of the country. It is also focusing on expanding its reach across other regions in the country to reach more customers. Skoda is also aiming to increase its presence in the lower-tier cities alongside metros in order