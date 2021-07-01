Seltos and Sonet tag team to power Kia India in June

Kia India on Thursday has announced its June 2021 sales numbers. The South Korean auto major claims to have 15,015 units last month, charged by the Kia Seltos and Sonet. It also claims to have posted 106% YoY and 36% MoM sales growth in June 2021.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki sales report | Tata Motors sales report | Hyundai sales report)

The automaker has sold a total of 97,034 units of Seltos, Sonet and Carnival in the first six months of 2021. In June alone, Kia sold 8,549, 5,963 and 503 units of Seltos, Sonet and Carnival respectively.

Kia’s first car in the Indian market - Seltos, continues its dominance in the overall sales contributing more than 50%. The SUV sold close to 50,000 units between January and June this year. The Sonet registered close to 46,000 units of sales during the same period, contributing over 47% in Kia’s overall domestic dispatches. The automaker is optimistic about second-half sales performance.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, has said that the last few weeks have shown signs of improved customer sentiment. He also said that the brand continues to be optimistic about the future.

Kia has also said that it will focus on the digitalisation of its customer experience and network expansion with futuristic mobility services. Kia currently has 300 touch points across India and now plans to foray into Tier IV and up-country markets.